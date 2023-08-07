The Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and Colorado Rockies (44-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series split with the Pirates, and the Rockies a series win over the Cardinals.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (7-8, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (7-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-2, 5.07 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (7-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.243 in 21 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Peralta has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Freddy Peralta vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 479 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 949 hits, 17th in baseball, with 108 home runs (24th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .267 batting average against him.

Lambert is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Lambert enters the game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.