The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and an RBI), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 49 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 30 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 41
.240 AVG .211
.324 OBP .307
.416 SLG .317
14 XBH 8
6 HR 3
24 RBI 14
53/17 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
