Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and an RBI), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 49 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.240
|AVG
|.211
|.324
|OBP
|.307
|.416
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|53/17
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
