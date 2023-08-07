On Monday, Carlos Santana (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana is batting .227 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Santana has picked up a hit in 61 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 13 games this season (12.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (36.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 5 .232 AVG .105 .323 OBP .190 .384 SLG .263 15 XBH 1 5 HR 1 17 RBI 1 31/22 K/BB 3/2 4 SB 0

