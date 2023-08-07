Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Rockies
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
|Brewers vs Rockies Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .175 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 31 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|.231
|AVG
|.138
|.250
|OBP
|.150
|.359
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.