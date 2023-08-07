The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .276 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (31.2%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .275 AVG .277 .358 OBP .338 .431 SLG .462 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 27 28/21 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings