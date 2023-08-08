Tuesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at 8:10 PM (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 57 times and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 486 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.

