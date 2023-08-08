The Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) take the field against the Colorado Rockies (44-68) on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-12) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers' Miley (6-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.01 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Miley has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Wade Miley vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB with 480 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Rockies have gone 6-for-23 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.

Freeland has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.469), and 63rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .234 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 881 total hits and 21st in MLB action with 486 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and are 22nd in all of MLB with 119 home runs.

Freeland has a 0 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP against the Brewers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .188 batting average over one appearance.

