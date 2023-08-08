Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks while batting .227.
- In 61 of 104 games this season (58.7%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|5
|.232
|AVG
|.105
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.384
|SLG
|.263
|15
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|1
|31/22
|K/BB
|3/2
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 55th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 60th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
