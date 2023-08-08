The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks while batting .227.

In 61 of 104 games this season (58.7%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 5 .232 AVG .105 .323 OBP .190 .384 SLG .263 15 XBH 1 5 HR 1 17 RBI 1 31/22 K/BB 3/2 4 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings