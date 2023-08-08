The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .325 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 122 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 34th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 77 of 110 games this season (70.0%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has an RBI in 41 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (50.0%), including 22 multi-run games (20.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .306 AVG .274 .398 OBP .353 .488 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 31 RBI 33 50/30 K/BB 47/25 13 SB 10

