Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this year (56.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.0%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Canha has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this season (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|44
|.211
|AVG
|.239
|.286
|OBP
|.341
|.211
|SLG
|.380
|0
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|16
|3/1
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.469), and 63rd in K/9 (5.7).
