Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .227 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven home a run in 36 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
