Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 123 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (496 total runs).

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.224).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Burnes is seeking his eighth straight quality start.

Burnes is seeking his 22nd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser - 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn

