Friday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (47-69) against the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-10).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-5.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 6-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule