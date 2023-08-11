Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .227 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has an RBI in 36 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season (38 of 105), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (5-10) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
