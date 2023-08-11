Marina Mabrey will go up against the New York Liberty when the Chicago Sky (12-16) meet the Liberty (22-6) at Barclays Center on Friday, August 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

New York, led by Sabrina Ionescu with 23 points, seven assists and three steals, picked up a 99-61 victory versus Las Vegas in their last game. Breanna Stewart added 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. With a final score of 88-79, Chicago lost to Minnesota the last time out. Kahleah Copper led the team (23 PTS, 45 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT).

Liberty vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-900 to win)

Liberty (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+600 to win)

Sky (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

The Sky put up 80.9 points per game and allow 83.5, making them sixth in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

On the boards, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (34.6 per game).

This season the Sky are ranked fourth in the WNBA in assists at 20.2 per game.

Chicago is seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.6) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.3).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

Defensively, Chicago is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.3%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky are better offensively, putting up 82.1 points per game, compared to 79.6 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 84.6 points per game at home, and 82.3 on the road.

At home, Chicago grabs 31.3 rebounds per game, 3.7 fewer than away (35). It allows 34.7 rebounds per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (34.6).

The Sky pick up 1.8 more assists per game at home (21) than away (19.2).

At home, Chicago commits 12.5 turnovers per game, 2.3 fewer than away (14.8). It forces 12.5 turnovers per game at home, 1.8 fewer than on the road (14.3).

The Sky sink more 3-pointers per game at home (8.4) than on the road (7.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.6%) than away (34.9%).

Chicago gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (6.9) than away (5.5), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (30.6%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won six out of the 16 games, or 37.5%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Sky have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +600 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the spread, Chicago is 14-13-0 this year.

Chicago's ATS record as a 12.5-point underdog or greater is 3-0.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 14.3%.

