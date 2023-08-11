Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Christian Yelich (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (125) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 112 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 42 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.6%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.306
|AVG
|.274
|.394
|OBP
|.353
|.479
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|33
|54/30
|K/BB
|47/25
|13
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
