The Chicago Sky (12-16) will look to Kahleah Copper (seventh in WNBA, 19.4 points per game) to help knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Sky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Sky vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has beaten the spread 14 times in 27 games.

This year, 14 of Chicago's 27 games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

With 80.9 points scored per game and 83.5 points allowed, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA on offense and sixth defensively.

In 2023, Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds (33.0 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (34.6).

In 2023, the Sky are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.3).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.0 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Defensively, the Sky are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3. They are fourth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

In 2023, Chicago has taken 31.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.6% of Chicago's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.4% have been 2-pointers.

