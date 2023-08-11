The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.

Caratini has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.0%).

He has scored in 14 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .225 AVG .264 .333 OBP .338 .380 SLG .347 5 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 21/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings