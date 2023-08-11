After going 0-for-5 in his last game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 59th in slugging.

In 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 34 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .276 AVG .277 .353 OBP .338 .442 SLG .462 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 27 32/21 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings