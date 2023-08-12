In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 12 at 6:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia, England will take on Colombia.

You should head to FOX US in order to watch this game.

How to Watch England vs. Colombia

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

England Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home China August 1 W 6-1 Away Nigeria August 7 W 0-0 Home Colombia August 12 - Home

England's Recent Performance

England faced Nigeria in its previous game and prevailed by a final score of 0-0. The England side won despite being outshot by six in the match, 18 to 12.

Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup so far, Rachel Daly has one goal (through four matches) and one assist.

Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

Colombia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Germany July 30 W 2-1 Away Morocco August 3 L 1-0 Away Jamaica August 8 W 1-0 Home England August 12 - Away

Colombia's Recent Performance

In its last action on August 8, Colombia earned a 1-0 win over Jamaica, while outshooting Jamaica 10 to seven.

In four Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has two goals (14th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Catalina Usme has two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup.

Manuela Vanegas has recorded one goal for Colombia so far in Women's World Cup.

Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster