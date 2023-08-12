Allisen Corpuz will be among those at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Corpuz at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Corpuz has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Corpuz has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Corpuz has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Corpuz has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 274 1 20 6 6 $3.1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,881-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course Corpuz has played i the last year (6,562 yards) is 319 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,881).

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.40-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was below average, putting her in the sixth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Corpuz shot better than 72% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Corpuz did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Corpuz recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

Corpuz's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were less than the field average of 4.8.

At that last competition, Corpuz's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Corpuz ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Corpuz carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards



