How to Watch the Brewers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago White Sox game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Brice Turang and Luis Robert.
Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).
- The Brewers rank 27th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Woodruff will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
