The Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago White Sox game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Brice Turang and Luis Robert.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).

The Brewers rank 27th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Woodruff will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.