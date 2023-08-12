After the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Davis is currently fifth with a score of -4.

Looking to bet on Cameron Davis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Cameron Davis Insights

Davis has finished better than par 13 times and posted 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Davis heads into this week with three straight top-10 placements.

Davis has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 20 -8 260 0 15 2 6 $3.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Davis has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Davis finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than average.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 64 yards shorter than the average course Davis has played in the past year (7,307).

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Davis shot better than 82% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Davis fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Davis recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Davis' eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent outing, Davis' par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Davis ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Davis Odds to Win: +3300

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

