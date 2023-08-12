The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 126 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Yelich will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 80 of 113 games this season (70.8%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (30.1%).

In 15 games this year, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.2% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (19.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .306 AVG .273 .394 OBP .357 .479 SLG .463 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 33 54/30 K/BB 47/27 13 SB 11

