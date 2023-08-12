Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .240 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last games.
- Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (55 of 95), with more than one hit 12 times (12.6%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Canha has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|44
|.214
|AVG
|.239
|.267
|OBP
|.341
|.286
|SLG
|.380
|2
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|16
|4/1
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.