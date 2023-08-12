Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (hitting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has four doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .185.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (8.8%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (nine of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%).
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.240
|AVG
|.138
|.255
|OBP
|.150
|.420
|SLG
|.259
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|16/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens (1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
