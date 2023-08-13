Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Peralta has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 127 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.375/.469 on the season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 90 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .226/.306/.394 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.325/.563 slash line so far this season.

Robert hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 102 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI.

He has a slash line of .250/.314/.429 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5

