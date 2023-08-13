The Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) bring a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (8-8) for the Brewers and Dylan Cease (5-5) for the White Sox.

Brewers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in seven innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in 22 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The 27-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.

Cease has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease is trying to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 44th, 1.409 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.

