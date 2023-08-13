Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 127 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Yelich will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this year (81 of 114), with more than one hit 34 times (29.8%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including 22 multi-run games (19.3%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.394
|OBP
|.355
|.479
|SLG
|.459
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|33
|54/30
|K/BB
|50/27
|13
|SB
|11
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox's 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (5-5) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.409), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
