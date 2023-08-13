On Sunday, Mark Canha (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.

Canha has had a hit in 55 of 96 games this year (57.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 96), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.0% of his games this year, Canha has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 96 games (30.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .214 AVG .111 .267 OBP .333 .286 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 0/3 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings