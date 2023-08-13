William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .278.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (68 of 98), with multiple hits 31 times (31.6%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has an RBI in 36 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.276
|AVG
|.280
|.353
|OBP
|.341
|.442
|SLG
|.456
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|30
|32/21
|K/BB
|51/15
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (5-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 44th, 1.409 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
