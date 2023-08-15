How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Adrian Houser gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 513 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houser (4-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
