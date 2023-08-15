Bobby Miller will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54), who will counter with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+180). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-2, 3.89 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 16-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (69.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won all of the six games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Brewers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

