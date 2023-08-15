Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .186 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks while batting .226.

Santana has had a hit in 63 of 108 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 108), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 37 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (40 of 108), with two or more runs eight times (7.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 8 .232 AVG .147 .323 OBP .194 .384 SLG .324 15 XBH 2 5 HR 2 17 RBI 4 31/22 K/BB 5/2 4 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings