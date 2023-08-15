Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the White Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (128) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Yelich is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Yelich has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 115), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (43 of 115), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year (57 of 115), with two or more runs 22 times (19.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .306 AVG .274 .394 OBP .360 .479 SLG .457 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 51/29 13 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings