After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .242 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.

Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (56 of 97), with at least two hits 13 times (13.4%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Canha has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29 games this season (29.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .214 AVG .250 .267 OBP .375 .286 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 0/3 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings