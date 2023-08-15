William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .275 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- In 68.7% of his 99 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 99), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (36 of 99), with two or more RBI 14 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.276
|AVG
|.274
|.353
|OBP
|.338
|.442
|SLG
|.447
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|30
|32/21
|K/BB
|53/16
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 132 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
