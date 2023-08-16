Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) at 10:10 PM (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (10-4) to the mound, while Wade Miley (6-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (515 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule