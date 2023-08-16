After hitting .273 with three doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.

In 56 of 98 games this year (57.1%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

In six games this season, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Canha has had an RBI in 24 games this season (24.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 98 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

