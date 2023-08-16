William Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (31.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .276 AVG .270 .353 OBP .336 .442 SLG .440 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 30 32/21 K/BB 55/17 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings