Victor Caratini is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .252 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.8%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Other Brewers Players vs the Dodgers

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .225 AVG .276 .333 OBP .353 .380 SLG .395 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings