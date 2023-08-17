Victor Caratini vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Victor Caratini is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .252 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.8%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Willy Adames
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.225
|AVG
|.276
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.380
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Lynn goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.