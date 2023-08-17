Victor Caratini is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is hitting .252 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Caratini has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.8%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.225 AVG .276
.333 OBP .353
.380 SLG .395
5 XBH 3
3 HR 3
9 RBI 10
21/10 K/BB 15/8
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Lynn goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
