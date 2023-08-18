Brewers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-49) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 18.
The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (9-6) versus the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-1).
Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (45.5%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 18-24 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (516 total), Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
|August 23
|Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
|August 25
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
