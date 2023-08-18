Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-49) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 18.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (9-6) versus the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-1).

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (45.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 18-24 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (516 total), Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule