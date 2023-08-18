On Friday, Christian Yelich (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (130) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 118 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (43 of 118), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (49.2%), including 22 multi-run games (18.6%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .306 AVG .268 .394 OBP .351 .479 SLG .443 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 52/29 13 SB 12

Rangers Pitching Rankings