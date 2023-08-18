The list below shows you how to watch or live stream every Little League World Series game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, August 18, so you don't have to worry about missing a single pitch.

Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Panama Region vs. Latin America Region

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Metro Region vs. Southeast Region

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Japan Region vs. Mexico Region

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Southwest Region vs. Midwest Region

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

