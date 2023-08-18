William Contreras vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
William Contreras -- hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 68th in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 69 of 102 games this season (67.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.4%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.276
|AVG
|.266
|.353
|OBP
|.333
|.442
|SLG
|.435
|19
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|30
|32/21
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
