Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-50) and the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) clashing at Globe Life Field (on August 19) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Freddy Peralta (9-8) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (46.4%) in those contests.

This year, Milwaukee has won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (525 total, 4.3 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule