Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-50) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 38-22 (63.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (46.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 1-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mark Canha 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -134 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.