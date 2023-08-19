Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rangers on August 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .289/.376/.464 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 93 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .222/.300/.403 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (9-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Dunning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8).
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|7.2
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|3.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 141 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .280/.352/.468 slash line so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .256/.337/.509 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
