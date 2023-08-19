The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (132) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (85 of 119), with multiple hits 35 times (29.4%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has an RBI in 43 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .306 AVG .273 .394 OBP .359 .479 SLG .450 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 52/31 13 SB 12

Rangers Pitching Rankings