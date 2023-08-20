Ahead of a game against the Connecticut Sun (21-10), the Chicago Sky (12-19) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20 at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky's most recent contest was a 78-67 loss to the Dream on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3.0 1.0 0.0

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV and NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is posting a team-best 6.1 assists per game. And she is contributing 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 42.1% of her shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in WNBA), with 1.2 triples per game.

Kahleah Copper tops the Sky in scoring (18.7 points per game) and assists (1.8), and puts up 4.1 rebounds. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.9 per game), and she delivers 9.7 points and 1.7 assists.

Elizabeth Williams is putting up 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 51.5% of her shots from the floor (sixth in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey is putting up 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 39.2% of her shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

